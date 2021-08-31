Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.61. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 35,160 shares changing hands.

HMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

