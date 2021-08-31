Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.73

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The firm has a market cap of $652.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

