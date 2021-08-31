HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $253.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

