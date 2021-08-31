HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,782,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.58. 13,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.