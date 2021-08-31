HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.16. 1,922,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

