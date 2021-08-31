Head-To-Head Review: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) versus Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 12.11 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.93

Caladrius Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for agilon health and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 844.88%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

