Head-To-Head Review: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) vs. Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82% Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.91 $104.72 million $2.43 19.96 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.64 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.69

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meta Financial Group and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Citigroup 0 6 12 0 2.67

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.34%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Meta Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

