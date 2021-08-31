Head-To-Head Survey: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) vs. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 3.49% 7.67% 4.66% Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 17 1 2.83 Antero Resources 1 2 8 1 2.75

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $192.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential downside of 14.76%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 5.46 -$200.00 million $1.64 91.26 Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.23 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -21.78

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Antero Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

