Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in August

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDDRF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 2,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,514. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

