Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.07

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Healius’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.

Healius Company Profile

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

