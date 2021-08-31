Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Gap Down to $17.43

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $17.03. Heartland Express shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1,681 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,063 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 91,224 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

