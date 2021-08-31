HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in August

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,937.0 days.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $100.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

