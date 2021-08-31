Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

