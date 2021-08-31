Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hero Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,848. Hero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Hero Technologies Company Profile
