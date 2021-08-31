Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hero Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,848. Hero Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Hero Technologies Company Profile

Hero Technologies, Inc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin in the State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.