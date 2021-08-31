Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,316.0 days.
HIBRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
About Hibernia REIT
See Also: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.