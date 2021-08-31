Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,316.0 days.

HIBRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Hibernia REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.