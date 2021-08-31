High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCBC remained flat at $$44.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. High Country Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.