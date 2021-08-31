HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Head to Head Contrast

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HireQuest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and Tapinator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Tapinator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million 17.95 $5.36 million N/A N/A Tapinator $4.45 million 2.92 N/A N/A N/A

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HireQuest beats Tapinator on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.