HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HMN Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. State Street Corp bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

