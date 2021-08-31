HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96. HOYA has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.38.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
