ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

