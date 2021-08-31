ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.