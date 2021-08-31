ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

