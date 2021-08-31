Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of IDKOY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.