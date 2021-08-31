Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of IDKOY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.