Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

