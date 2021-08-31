ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $192,344.07 and $96,739.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,453,253 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

