IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.