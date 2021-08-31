Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Immunic has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunic by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 80,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunic by 154.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immunic by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.