IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.