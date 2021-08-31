IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NUS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.