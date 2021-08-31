IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after buying an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

