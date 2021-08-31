IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Personalis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Personalis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $922.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

