IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

