IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,853 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Acacia Research worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

In related news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

