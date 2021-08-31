Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.61 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $369.68 million and approximately $28.61 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00023206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

