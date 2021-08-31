Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 2,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,219. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

