Inovalon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,327 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,615% compared to the average volume of 124 put options.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

INOV opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.