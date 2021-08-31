Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Buys 3,914 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $26,810.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $3,565.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $7,220.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,999 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,050 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $14,657.50.

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $1,488.30.

Shares of JMP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 56,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,401. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in JMP Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

