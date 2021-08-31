Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $406,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 2.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

