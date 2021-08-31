Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Sells 10,566,577 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

