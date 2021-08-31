Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $677.08. The company had a trading volume of 852,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $678.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $10,333,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 301.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

