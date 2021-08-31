Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Sells 3,691 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $129,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00.

CC traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 778,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

