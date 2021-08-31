Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 307,265 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

