Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.05.
About Integral Diagnostics
