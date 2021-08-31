Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.05.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 64 radiology clinics, including 20 hospital sites.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.