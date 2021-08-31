Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 4,862 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $571,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

