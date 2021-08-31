Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 621 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

