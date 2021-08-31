Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

