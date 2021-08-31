Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,567,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,844 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Intel worth $930,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

