InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 39.5% in August

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the July 29th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. 98,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,871. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 205.45 and a beta of 1.29.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.