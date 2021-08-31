Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 370 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $201.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

