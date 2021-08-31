Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

